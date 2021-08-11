Champions beaten by The Downs in first round of championship

Ciaran Nolan of The Downs drives the ball goalwards as Fola Ayorinde of St Loman’s can only look on, during the first round game of the Westmeath Senior Football Championship in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar last Saturday evening.

By Paul O’Donovan

It wasn’t a shock of major proportions but nonetheless a few eyebrows were raised when reigning champions St Loman’s Mullingar were beaten by The Downs in the first round of this year’s senior football championship at the weekend.

The Downs had pushed St Loman’s all the way in last year’s semi final before losing out by just two points, so the men in Black and Amber have been threatening.

Many people will point to the fact that St Loman’s were without their chief scorer John Heslin, who was out through injury, but The Downs certainly deserved this win and it will give John O’Mahony’s side renewed confidence going forward.
