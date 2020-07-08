Championship games will be all-ticket affairs

As Westmeath GAA prepares for championship football and hurling in the coming weeks, people’s safety is being set as the top priority and for that reason entry to all championship matches will be by ticket only.

Playing competitive games will be a major challenge for the GAA right across Westmeath and County Board Chairman Billy Foley is urging everyone to be conscious of safety. Reduced capacity at grounds to allow for proper social distancing will be evident and supporters attending games will have purchase a ticket to gain entry.

“Safety is our number one priority and we have made that clear from the moment we began planning for a return to games.