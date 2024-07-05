Charity Summer gala concert in Abbeyshrule this Saturday

A spectacular Summer Gala Concert will take place in aid of the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland Longford and Palliative Care Longford at 8pm on Saturday, 6 July in the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule. Tickets are available to purchase at €10 each.

The concert will showcase the harmonious voices of the famous Gateway Singers Buncrana, renowned singer and professional singer, actor, director, producer and Founder of Evolution Stage School Paul Hennessy and friends. Audiences can expect an evening filled with soulful melodies and uplifting music.

The Gateway Singers’ Choir was formed in Buncrana in November 2005. It is a cross-border, cross-community group founded by John Peoples and Claire Doherty, both from Derry, along with accompanist, Charlotte Logue, also from Derry. Claire now directs the choir, since John retired 2 years ago.The choir is entirely self-funded, and has members from Derry, Buncrana and surrounding areas, of all ages, from all walks of life, who come together every week to learn and perform music together and to connect socially, which the rehearsals and the choir offers.

The Gateway Singers perform at a number of charity events throughout the year, culminating at their Christmas Gala Concert held in St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana, each December. The choir has had the privilege of performing at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, with a private audience with Pope Benedict XVI, and St Mark’s Basilica in Venice during a Trip to Italy in 2008. This was followed by a trip to South Wales where they performed with the Treharris Male Voice Choir, as well as singing in St David’s Cathedral Cardiff.

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations collected during the concert will be directed towards supporting the three local charities that provide essential services to those in need within the community. This event serves as a platform for music lovers to come together and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

The charity concert will be held at 8pm on Saturday, 6 July in the Rustic Inn. Tickets are available for purchase from The Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule, Mollaghan’s Shop Longford, Whyte’s Supermarket Legan, The Alzhe-imer’s Society Office Longford or from any committee member.

For further information, please contact 086 822 6894.