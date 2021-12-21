Christmas Message from Bishop Tom Deenihan

COVID has impacted on all aspects of life, on every family and on Christmas also, Bishop Tom Deenihan, Bishop of Meath, said in his Christmas message.

Last Christmas was an unwelcome interruption in the traditional Christmas cycle. Social distance, tickets for Mass, the fear of contracting or passing the virus and a post-Christmas surge in infection made that ghost of Christmas past a painful tormentor.

Last week, we learnt that due to Omicron, the traditional Christmas whose return we all longed for, would not be coming this year either. The last week has dampened moods, instilled fear once again and threatens the Christmas we expected. It could be a gloomy picture, but in the midst of all that, it is important to remember what Christmas commemorates.

Christ was born in a stable, not by choice but of necessity. He was born at a time of political difficulty, during a census ordered by the Roman occupiers. There was no comfort or prosperity. The birth on one level made no difference, on another level another mouth to feed. But the Christmas story, our faith in Christ and the Carols that we are familiar with tell of another perspective.