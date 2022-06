By Claire Corrigan

Local rep Bill Collentine wants people in Mullingar to come in out of the rain…and they could if more bus shelters were installed, he argues.

Speaking at recent Mullingar District meeting, Cllr Collentine said: “It’s going on too long now and the shelters are badly needed.”

He was told the National Transport Authority (NTA) have previously advised that bus shelters will be installed as part of an overall countywide plan.