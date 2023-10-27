Cllr Duncan demands Council stops treating extra sludge at Mullingar plant By Ciaran Brennan 27 October 2023 Cllr Andrew Duncan has said that Westmeath County Council must stop treating additional wastewater at Mullingar Municipal Plant. TagsAndrew DuncanNewsWastewater Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articlePrepare to be amazed by Gregory’s Entertainment Magic Show!Next articleLocal group preparing to take on New York marathon for cancer care You may have missed... Mullingar voluntary groups recognised at civic reception 27 October 2023 Picture perfect: James Crombie set to launch Kenyan photo exhibition 26 October 2023 Mullingar Bike Hire wins national award for service 26 October 2023 Council housing stock increases by 5.7% 26 October 2023 Coole community protest against asylum seekers 26 October 2023 Cake it till you make it: Mullingar bakery expanding to Dublin... 26 October 2023