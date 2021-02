Banning the use of turf and timber for heating homes is a major change and considerable time will be needed for people to adjust, according to Cllr Paddy Hill, who spoke on the matter at last Friday’s County Council SPC meeting on Environment, Climate Action, Water and Emergency Services.

New regulations in relation to the burning of peat and timber would need to be implemented over a number of years to give people time to make what is a major change, Cllr Hill felt.