Clonmore residents anxious to stamp out ongoing anti-social behaviour

By Admin
One of the Railway Terrace houses.

By Claire Corrigan

Residents from the Clonmore, Newbrook and Clonmore Road area of Mullingar have contacted Topic this week, anxious to highlight continuing anti-social behavior that has been taking place in their area for some time, and they blame a now empty and fire damaged house in the old Railway Terrace scheme as a “den” being used by at least some of the young people involved.

A spokesperson for the local residents told Westmeath Topic that they’ve had a problem in seeking to identify the owners of the property involved so that the issue can be addressed. Nobody claims ownership, they say.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleFormer Mullingar Garda officer urges public to report people living beyond their means
Next articleLarge Rathgowan housing scheme plan upsets Ashefield residents

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021