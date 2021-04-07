Clonmore residents anxious to stamp out ongoing anti-social behaviour

By Claire Corrigan

Residents from the Clonmore, Newbrook and Clonmore Road area of Mullingar have contacted Topic this week, anxious to highlight continuing anti-social behavior that has been taking place in their area for some time, and they blame a now empty and fire damaged house in the old Railway Terrace scheme as a “den” being used by at least some of the young people involved.

A spokesperson for the local residents told Westmeath Topic that they’ve had a problem in seeking to identify the owners of the property involved so that the issue can be addressed. Nobody claims ownership, they say.