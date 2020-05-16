Club Focus: Castletown-Geoghegan – a proud club with a great hurling tradition

For the past 109 years, Castletown-Geoghegan has had a proud association with the GAA and the game of hurling has flourished in that part of Westmeath, where many great memories have been made and numerous successes enjoyed.

Since 1911 it has been growing and developing and the acquisition of a playing field in 1966 was a seminal moment, coming two years after the club won its sixth senior title and since then the famous black and amber colours have donned the Westmeath Examiner Cup on a further seven occasions.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the small parish and for a club whose very existence came under threat during the 1980s when emigration wreaked havoc across rural Westmeath.

The year 1923 was a proud one for Castletown-Geoghegan, who were considered outsiders when they took on a strong Castlepollard club in the senior final, but showing the kind of hurling ability for which they have become renowned, Castletown-Geoghegan won the day on a remarkable 7-0 to 1-0 scoreline.

A first senior title was safely in the locker and since then there has been no stopping Castletown-Geoghegan.

Of the many great people involved in formative years, the name of Kilkenny native Mick Byrne is most notable.

It was his vision that played a crucial role in the club entering the Junior Championship and they won the title in 1921 in the colours of Kilkenny, which they have worn with pride ever since.