Club Focus: Clonkill hurling club has become the most successful in Westmeath

After some truly outstanding achievements over the course of their proud history, Clonkill have become the most successful hurling club in Westmeath and their victory in the 2019 Senior hurling final was their 16th in all.

It sets them apart, statistically, but they are also quite a unique club in their own right, making a hugely significant contribution to the local community.

The club is over 100 years old at this stage, having been founded in 1917, the year in which it achieved its first success, winning the Westmeath Junior Hurling Championship.

It was in 1929 that the club captured its first ever senior title when they defeated Ringtown (5-5 to 1-1) and this team went on to achieve a feat that has never since been equalled as they won four successive Westmeath Senior Hurling Championship titles.