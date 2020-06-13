Club Focus: Coralstown/Kinnegad are a club building for the future

GAA clubs are the heartbeat of the local community and this is very evident in Kinnegad where the Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA Club have been carrying the torch, so to speak, for over a century.

They have a proud tradition and a fascinating history, from the dizzy heights of senior finals to facing relegation and having to battle back from the intermediate grade, which they successfully did.

Furthermore, in terms of their club grounds, Coralstown/Kinnegad made the big move to their new home in the early noughties and can now boast state-of-the-art facilities which will serve for generations to come.

Coralstown/Kinnegad have been in 17 senior finals and won seven of those, the first in 1916 – the year of The Rising – and the most recent in 1996. The latter was the first of three senior finals in what were heady times for the club and it was a proud day when Joe Giles lifted the Flanagan Cup following their victory over Moate All Whites on a 2-10 to 0-10 scoreline.