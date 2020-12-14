Club Focus: Flying the Westmeath flag in the Big Apple

Westmeath Hurling and Football Club in New York is a ‘home from home’ for the many Lake County Gaels living in the Big Apple.

A small but dedicated group of people have kept the club going down through the years and have provided Gaelic Games not just for Westmeath natives but for ex-pats from all over Ireland.

The club is always on the lookout for new players, especially students who are planning on spending their summer in New York.

Westmeath has traditionally been one of New York’s strongest GAA units.