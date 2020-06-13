Club Focus: Tyrrellspass proud to retain its place among the top clubs in the county

The growth and development of the GAA in rural Westmeath is a truly fantastic story and nowhere is it more evident than in Tyrrellspass, where Gaelic games were recorded in the early part of the 20th century.

The Tyrrellspass GAA Club was officially formed in 1961 after many years of experimenting with different teams, including the Tyrrellspass Stars of the 1930s and the legendary Toar and Town sides of the ‘20s. They tasted Junior and Intermediate success, before going senior in 1983 and again in ’91.

They have proudly consolidated their position in the premier grade ever since, with memorable Senior Football Championship titles recorded in 1999, 2006 and ’07.

There has been plenty of progress through the various underage grades also and today Tyrrellspass stands as a club with a very sound structure and with an ambition to develop further in the years ahead.

The coronavirus stopped all GAA activity and brought normal life to a total standstill back in March, at which stage the Tyrrellspass GAA Club had begun a major development project that will include new pitches, new dressing rooms and a walkway that will serve the entire community.