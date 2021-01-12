Coláiste Mhuire students win big at BT expo

By Claire Corrigan

There was celebrations at Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar this week as three students celebrated receiving prizes at the finals of the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS, Dublin last Friday.

Sixth year student Ruairi Fagan took second place in the Technology Senior Individual category for his project CommunicAID: A mobile application to assist in the virtualisation of the medical sector and streamlining of patient specialist relations.

“It aims to improve communication between patients and doctors and provides a number of tools to simplify patients day-to-day lives. I was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2015 so that was one of the main driving factors – my own experience with waiting list times. It’s also a lot more relevant in recent times with Covid-19 and the increased demand to move online.” he explained to Topic.