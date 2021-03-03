Combatting illegal dumping and keeping areas cleaned up exercise Council minds

Works costing €1,678m scheduled for Mullingar-Kinnegad district in 2021

Butlers Bridge was cleared allowing safe distance for pedestrians on their daily walks. In addition some clean up works were carried out again.

Members of Westmeath County Council are concerned about illegal dumping, the need for adequate litter bins in local villages as well as towns and also in special amenity areas at the local lakes, and the ongoing dog fouling difficulties – discussing the situation at their monthly meeting. Having the bins emptied was also an element discussed.

Members spoke about the ongoing issue of dog fouling, illegal dumping and issues such as roundabout maintenance at the latest district meeting.
In the Environment Schedule of Municipal District Works (SMDW), details were given of the proposed environment works, maintenance and repair to be carried out in the 2021 financial year in the Municipal District of Mullingar/Kinnegad.

This was was circulated and it was revealed that the total 2021 budget allocation for these works is €1,678,235.

