Cooney’s men book semi final date with Kildare

By Admin
Sam McCartan of Westmeath slips out of defence past the Laois duo of Diarmuid Whelan and Donal Kingston during last Sunday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter final game in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

By Damien Maher

Westmeath have qualified for the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final for the first time since 2017 following a facile victory over Laois, at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore last Sunday and they will face Kildare in the last four.

