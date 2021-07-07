Cooney’s men book semi final date with Kildare By Admin 7 July 2021 Sam McCartan of Westmeath slips out of defence past the Laois duo of Diarmuid Whelan and Donal Kingston during last Sunday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter final game in O’Connor Park, Tullamore. By Damien Maher Westmeath have qualified for the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final for the first time since 2017 following a facile victory over Laois, at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore last Sunday and they will face Kildare in the last four. Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleSpacious Mullingar three bedroom home ideal for a first time buyerNext articleCoach firms warn of job losses as group bookings are outlawed You may have missed... Narrow escape for Mullingar walkers but Council rebuilds boundary in ... 2 July 2021 ‘Let’s preserve history of the barracks’ – Mullingar Cultural Quarter group 2 July 2021 New Famine Way phone app for Royal Canal walk launched on... 24 June 2021 Passing of noted Westmeath uilleann piper, James Keane 24 June 2021 ‘Know your problem, get diagnosed’ urges young VWD sufferer 24 June 2021 Call for Council offices to re-open to the public 24 June 2021