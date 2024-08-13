Coralstown-Kinnegad and Athlone end level after exciting finish

By Paul O’Donovan

Last year’s County finalists Coralstown-Kinnegad still have to hit top form this year after they finished level with Athlone in this third round game of the Westmeath Senior Football Championship played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday afternoon last.

This low key affair only came to life in the closing stages. With fifteen minutes remaining Athlone were leading by three, 0-8 to 0-5. Then Kinnegad scored four points, three of them in a four-minute spell to move one ahead, 0-9 to 0-8 with five minutes remaining.