Cormac Dalton reflects on his athletic career, looks forward to new track at Mullingar Harriers

­­­­By Patrick Muldoon

This week we have a special feature on Mullingar athlete Cormac Dalton. Cormac, who will be 23 this September, has progressed through the ranks at Mullingar Harriers and deservedly gained senior international recognition last weekend.

Hopefully it will be the first of many times of pulling on the green international jersey for Cormac. Here in this interview Cormac takes a look at the difficulties he endured of training during the pandemic, how he got into athletics at a young age, his athletic coaches, and the superb developments that are taking place at the Mullingar Harriers Club.

SENIOR INTERNATIONAL DEBUT

Mullingar Harriers athlete Cormac Dalton made his Senior international debut for Ireland at the European 10,000 metres Cup last Saturday June 5th at the University of Birmingham Athletics Track, in Birmingham, UK, a prestigious event which featured over 100 athletes from 26 nations.

International selection at senior level was a fully deserved honour and welcome recognition for Cormac who has been an oustanding athlete at juvenile, junior and Under 23 level. He previously represented Ireland in underage schools cross country internationals and in the European Under 23 Cross Country Championships in Lisbon in December 2019.

Cormac was running really well in the leading group during last Saturday’s European Athletics organised event and was well on target to improve his personal best in only his second race over the 10,000 metres distance, but unfortunately he suffered a very bad blister which forced him to withdraw shortly after the 7 kilometre mark.

Participation in athletics at this level requires a huge commitment in terms of discipline, training, and preparation for competition. Cormac has been extremely dedicated to persuing his goals in athletics and richly deserves reaching the pinnacle of senior international selection following a number of outstanding performances in recent weeks which came after a long layoff from competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.