Cost of Covid: children’s dental service in crisis

Children’s dental health in Mullingar and nationally has deteriorated to such an extent during the Covid-19 pandemic that some have had to be referred to a facility where they can be treated under general anaesthetic.

Dental health services have been termed as “in crisis” as a result of restrictions, lockdowns and a reallocation of staff by the HSE, with children of low income families amongst those most effected.

The restrictions have led to delays in children having dental examinations and treatments.

“We’ve been sending children for general anaesthetic to have teeth out, it’s that bad,” Dr Anne O’Donnell of Mullingar Dental Centre told RTÉ. “Sometimes it’s an extraction here in the surgery, and no matter how gentle and kind we try to be, it’s not a nice experience.