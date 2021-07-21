Cost of Covid: children’s dental service in crisis

By Admin
Stock image

Children’s dental health in Mullingar and nationally has deteriorated to such an extent during the Covid-19 pandemic that some have had to be referred to a facility where they can be treated under general anaesthetic.

Dental health services have been termed as “in crisis” as a result of restrictions, lockdowns and a reallocation of staff by the HSE, with children of low income families amongst those most effected.

The restrictions have led to delays in children having dental examinations and treatments.

“We’ve been sending children for general anaesthetic to have teeth out, it’s that bad,” Dr Anne O’Donnell of Mullingar Dental Centre told RTÉ. “Sometimes it’s an extraction here in the surgery, and no matter how gentle and kind we try to be, it’s not a nice experience.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleEnnell court residents without water for six days
Next articleDubs stand between Offaly and Leinster U20 glory

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021