Council allocates €625,000 for All Ireland Fleadh

This week, as the members of Westmeath County Council approved a record Budget total of €90.5 million for the year 2022 at their annual Estimates meeting, the Council also made it clear that they are providing full support for next year’s long-delayed Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar, by allocating a total of €625,000 towards the costs of running the country’s biggest annual cultural event.

Mullingar is the town where Comhaltas Ceoltoirí na hÉireann was founded in 1951, and where the first All Ireland Fleadh took place in the same year, but the much-anticipated return of the huge All Ireland Irish cultural festival to Mullingar in 2020 and also in 2021 was stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was granted the All Ireland for 2022, with the event to run from July 29 until August 8 of next year.