Council chamber set to vote on Robinstown studio project

By Robert Kindregan

The planning application for a proposed 250,000 sq.ft film studio in Robinstown has made strides this week having received approval from Westmeath County Councils planning department.

The final decision lies in the hands of councillors as a vote to make the final decision will be held in the Council chamber in September. The vote will need to pass by a margin of 75% and as it stands, it is expected to pass.

This news came on Monday, July 11, the same day that all necessary documents had been lodged by Hammerlake Studios, the consortium behind the ambitious plan.