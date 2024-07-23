Council seeking contractor to install Saunders Bridge footbridge

Westmeath County Council are currently seeking a contractor to install a footbridge at Saunders Bridge on the Ardmore Road in Mullingar the chamber heard at a Mullingar–Kinnegad Municipal District meeting on Monday, 1 July.

two of the project was recently completed under Active Travel. The road was widened in this phase and “a whole new footpath” was installed. District engineer Pat Kavanagh said the new footpath is “heavily used” and added that “it’s great to see it”. He said the Council is hopeful a contractor will be on-site before the end of the year.

Cllr Ken Glynn asked if the Council was getting closer to installing a pedestrian crossing to serve Millmount, Oakcrest, Chestnut Drive and Chestnut Grove at the site. He said pedestrians will access the bridge when schools are back and the footbridge is installed. Mr Kavanagh said the pedestrian crossing will have to go “hand-in-hand” with the footbridge. He said this was discussed with the design team who are “in favour of putting it in”.