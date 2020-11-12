Councillors offer ideas on drawing more shoppers to Mullingar

By Claire Corrigan

The elected members of Westmeath County Council are extremely conscious of the ‘knife-edge’ situation in which so many business people in Mullingar find themselves at present during the second Covid “lockdown” and their inability to sell their wares and work as usual, and at Monday’s meeting in Mullingar, they put aside any suggestions that having three free parking days, and another three early in the New Year might be workable.

Unanimous support was voiced for retaining six days free parking, and if possible extending it further.

Councillors took this clear stand at Monday’s meeting of members from the Municipal District of Mullingar-Kinnegad after it was suggested that instead of six free parking days in the town this Christmas, there be only three in order to launch a further sales initiative in January.

It was proposed that the additional three days of free parking be allocated during spring in order to boost shopping figures during what is customarily a much quieter time for retailers after Christmas – a suggestion put forward by Mullingar Chamber of Commerce.