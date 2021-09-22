Councillors see red over dangerous wall at Castlepollard Garda Station

Cllr. Paddy Hill of Fianna Fail raised the issue of ‘the dangerous wall in front of Castlepollard Garda Station at the recent Municipal District Council meeting of Mullingar Kinnegad.

Cllr. Hill asked if the district would carry out a road safety audit at the Garda Station, on the Collinstown Road, Castlepollard paying particular attention to the wall outside the Garda Station.

Cllr Hill was told that the Garda Station in Castlepollard is a Protected Structure (RPS 007-024) and the boundary wall to the front of the building is part of the curtilage and as such is also protected.