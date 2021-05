Ireland has three sites listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list, but efforts are under way in Westmeath to increase that, and they want the Hill of Uisneach added as part of the Irish Royal Sites submission.

Westmeath Council Councillors heard an update last week (May 21) from Ms Melanie McQuade (Westmeath Heritage Officer) about the council’s bid to have the site ranked alongside Brú na Bóinne, Skellig Michael and the Giant’s Causeway (Northern Ireland) as such prestige Irish sites.