Country cottage living in Mullingar

Two Bedroom Semi-Detached

Gaybrook, Mullingar, N91Y5X9

Asking Price €134,950

This impressively decorated two-bedroom stone cottage, one of the last two remaining labourers cottages from Gaybrook estate, has come to the market at a very affordable price.

The cottage, which offers room to extend, is very well-maintained and is situated in a prime location boasting many extra features, such as a private rear garden, a large side entrance and parking to the front of this safe and secure site. This beautiful cottage would make an ideal starter home, holiday home or investment opportunity.

The accommodation in this homely cottage comprises; the entrance hallway with marmoleum floor, which leads to the living accommodation. The living room has an open solid fuel stove and marmoleum flooring. There is a fully fitted kitchen with wall and floor units, marmoleum floor and wall tiling. The main bathroom contains a three-piece suite.

The first floor houses the two bedrooms both with carpet flooring and open fireplace in one.

The cottage, which is BER (building energy rating) exempt, has some of the original windows as well as some double glazed windows. There is electric heating throughout, combined with the existing solid fuel heating. The utility room is in an outdoor premises to the rear, making the home spacious for living in comfort. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, cooker, hob, fixtures and fittings.

The location, Gaybrook is ideally located, close to Mullingar town, and within easy access to N4 motorway and 50 minute commute to Dublin. The cottage is close to schools and the local church and a few minutes drive to shops and medical facilities.

Viewing is highly recommended on this property. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing time.