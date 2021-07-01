Countryman Barbershop – Celebrating one year in business!

Derek OʼDonnell, the proprietor of Countryman Barbershop started out his barbering career over eighteen years ago and has won many awards since then.

His most notable achievement was representing Ireland in Paris in the OMC European Cup 2016 as part of the IHF Gents Team Ireland and is still currently a member of the team.

Derek decided to open his own barbershop, Countryman Barbershop in February of 2020 in Edenderry, a town close to his heart and home. While he was in the process of opening his barbershop he was faced with many challenges including the Covid pandemic which delayed the initial opening until the 29th June 2020.

The business thrived but unfortunately had to close again due to Covid restrictions.

Countryman Barbershop is back open now and celebrating a year in business.