Countryside house disguises modernist, bright and spacious home

Rose Cottage, Killare, Mullingar, N91 A9K3.

Three bedroom, two bathroom home for sale.

Asking Price: €224,950

This newly modernised three bedroom renovated house on 1.21 acres, is a jewel in the countryside that would suit a family as it’s near local schools, or the individual wanting country comfort. This three-bedroom house is set in a scenic countryside area and offers a tranquil style of country living. This property has undergone a complete renovation to as a brand-new property boasting a super high A3 BER rating.

The property is located within 1km of the historical location of the hill of Uisneach, just off the R390, and is located 14km from Mullingar, 6km from Ballymore and 30km from Athlone. This bright, spacious A rated home has only recently been newly finished, includes ample parking, it’s own well water and septic tank.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, a modern open plan kitchen and living space with double doors to side garden and feature insert electric fire. Also located on the ground floor are two double bed rooms adjacent to each other with family bathroom which consists of electric shower toilet, wash-hand basin. The first floor comprises of a master bedroom, vanity area and a bright and airy ensuite.

This property has many features as standard, including an laminate floor, spot lights, storage unit under the stairs and TV points throughout. The kitchen/dining area is excellently finished with an impressive newly fitted kitchen, laminate floor, wall tiling, spot lights, extractor fan. The living room is complete with laminate floor, opening for inset fire, spot lights, double French doors to the garden and a TV point.

Bedroom one and two offers a new laminate floor and built in wardrobes. The spacious family bathroom comes with a three-piece suite, fully tiled wall and floor, spot lights, fully tiled double shower unit with pump shower.

Bedroom three comes with an en-suite that has a fully tiled shower unit with pump shower, fully tiled both wall and floor, WC, wash hand basin, sky light. The bedroom itself allows you to sleep under the stars as the beautiful sky lights let in natural light. This room also has a built in wardrobe and carpets.

The sky-light feature on the landing lets natural light flow through the house.

The property sale includes carpets, fixtures and fittings. It is worthy to note some of the outstanding features of this property; the 1.25acres space, high level insulation, triple glazed windows, double doors to side, open plan living, air to water central heating, zoned central heating, the superb large site, aqua box to include pump pressurised system, new roofs, new plumbing, new wiring, outside lighting and composite front door.

Early viewing is certainly recommended.

