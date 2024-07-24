Thursday, July 25, 2024
Cox’s goal seals hard earned win for St Loman’s over Athlone

By Topic.ie
Sam McCartan of St Loman’s on the attack pushes aside the challenge from Eamon Martin of Athlone.

By Paul O’Donovan
It took a 53rd minute goal by TJ Cox to give St Loman’s Mullingar the breathing space they needed to overcome a very hard working Athlone side in this opening round game of the Westmeath Senior Football Championship played in TEG Cusack Park on Friday evening last.

Prior to Cox blasting home the goal the sides were level at 0-13 to 2-7, and the game could have gone either way. But Cox’s goal, followed by points by Ronan O’Toole and Cox, pushed the reigning champions across the victory line in this opening round game.

