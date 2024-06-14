Cozy country retreat hits the market for €285k

Castledown,

The Downs,

Mullingar.

Asking price: €285,000

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Detached.

This detached three-bed property on half an acre boasts many features, including a décor in excellent condition, all located in a private location close to the N4 Motorway and only 8 kilometres from Mullingar. The epitome of country living, this custom residence (1300 sq ft) is merged with eclectic, contemporary styling in its unique private setting. This deceptively spacious residence is ideal for country living with modern amenities nearby.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with semi solid timber flooring leading to the living room with semi solid timber floor, feature wall with fitted storage and electric fireplace. The impressively fitted kitchen comes with ample storage, semi solid timber floor and is open plan with the dining area with patio doors to the rear garden. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floors, counter top and extra storage. The hallway also gives access to two bedrooms, both with laminate floor and the first bathroom with tiled floor and shower cubicle.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the primary bedroom with carpet floors, walk in wardrobe and double doors to the balcony with views of the surrounding country side. The second bathroom completes the accommodation with tiled floor and shower cubicle.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all that this family offers. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments. For more information, click here.