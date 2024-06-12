Crowds gather lakeside as cancer survivor Gary (81) takes 100th dip

Crowds gathered on the shores of Lough Owel last Thursday morning, 6 June to celebrate a huge milestone for local legend Gary Hill (81). Gary completed his 100th swim, just nine months after taking up freshwater swimming. This accomplishment was even more impressive considering he battled cancer for the second time last year and just completed his 200th parkrun in April.

Accompanied by friends, supporters and his wife Eileen, Gary told Topic that discovering the cold water has given him a new lease of life.