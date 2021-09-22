Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Crucial derby between Mullingar Shamrocks and Shandonagh looming

By Admin
Caulry manager Shane Curran celebrates a famous victory for his side over Mullingar Shamrocks in the Senior Football Championship game played in Rosemount last Saturday evening.

Mullingar Shamrocks will desperately be seeking a victory over Shandonagh when the sides meet in the final round of Group 2 of the Senior Football Championship, following their defeat by Caulry at Rosemount last Saturday.

It was the Mullingar men’s first ever defeat at the hands of the Mount Temple side and it means they sit third in the group, a point behind both Caulry and Moate, who play each other in the final round.

Mullingar Shamrocks must win and hope for a victory by either Caulry or Moate in order to avoid a play-off. But the group is so tight that if they lose against Shandonagh, there’s the possibility of a relegation play-off depending on how the Killucan versus Rosemount game goes.

While Mullingar were deflated, Caulry were naturally exuberant following their deserved victory. Manager Shane Curran paid tribute to the players.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article“Mullingar must be Greenway capital of the Midlands,” says Collentine
Next article€18,200 for festival and events during Autumn and Winter

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021