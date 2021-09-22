Crucial derby between Mullingar Shamrocks and Shandonagh looming

Mullingar Shamrocks will desperately be seeking a victory over Shandonagh when the sides meet in the final round of Group 2 of the Senior Football Championship, following their defeat by Caulry at Rosemount last Saturday.

It was the Mullingar men’s first ever defeat at the hands of the Mount Temple side and it means they sit third in the group, a point behind both Caulry and Moate, who play each other in the final round.

Mullingar Shamrocks must win and hope for a victory by either Caulry or Moate in order to avoid a play-off. But the group is so tight that if they lose against Shandonagh, there’s the possibility of a relegation play-off depending on how the Killucan versus Rosemount game goes.

While Mullingar were deflated, Caulry were naturally exuberant following their deserved victory. Manager Shane Curran paid tribute to the players.