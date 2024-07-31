Cycle Of Life stopping in Mullingar for ‘Remarkable’ Transplant Fundraiser

A Galway man will pit-stop in Mullingar during a remarkable five-day 240km cycle ride, whilst towing a dialysis machine, to raise money for the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) and develop awareness of organ donation.

Peter Conboy, of Ballygar is taking part in a ‘Cycle of Life’ from Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin to the National Commemorative Garden for Organ Donors in Salthill, Co. Galway.

He will arrive at the Joe Dolan statue in Mullingar from Maynooth at around midday on Thursday, 1 August, which will conclude the second day of his five-day cycle. Supporters and and members of the IKA will remain at that location for a few hours, to spread awareness of the fundraiser and the cause.

Peter will then leave Mullingar on Friday, 2 August at 7.30am, to make his way to Athlone. His route in Westmeath will see him go down the Royal Canal, Grand Canal and the Midlands Greenway.

The National Commemorative Garden was chosen as the final destination due to Peter’s personal connection to the cause.

His wife, Liz Ferry, a Donegal woman, was diagnosed as a teenager with peritoneal dialysis, a chronic kidney condition. She was in hospital for six days a week until she underwent her life-changing kidney transplant in May 2002.

The arrival at the garden is for Peter a way to honour the family of his wife’s organ donor and that person’s family, that granted Liz a long-lasting kidney organ.

“This was the first chapter in a new life for Liz, enabling her to complete her college degree, travel the world, marry me, and enjoy life to the full,” said Peter. “None of this would have been possible without the selfless decision made by her donor’s family. We are eternally grateful.”

Liz reflected on her kidney journey: “As a young teenager, facing an uncertain future with chronic renal disease was incredibly tough. My confidence was shaken and I often wondered what my future would hold.

“The gift of a donor’s kidney gave me a future that most people take for granted. It allowed me to meet the love of my life and share a wonderful life with Peter.”

Those wishing to donate to Peter’s fundraiser can do so online at www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser /cycleoflife. Alternatively, there will be an option of a donation payment by tapping a QR code when he arrives in Mullingar.