Death announced of Margaret Hogan (née Woods)

The death has been announced of Margaret Hogan (née Woods), wife of Topic Newspapers founding Editor Dick Hogan.

From Dún Maree, Clonmore, Mullingar and late of Glasgow, Scotland, Margaret passed away peacefully following a brief illness, with her loving family by her side at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham on Wednesday, 29 March.

A much loved mother of Damien, Maria (O’Shea), Richard, Canice and Pauline, Margaret will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband and family, son-in-law Ian, daughters-in-law Virag and Carolyn, her adored grandchildren Sean, Catherine, Joseph, Maria, Ann, Agnes, Killian, Kevin, Daniel, Richie, Oliver, Hannah and Eleanor, her great-grandchild Evelyn, sister Anne-Marie (O’Rourke), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in the Oratory at Portiuncula Nursing Home (N91 RW14) on Friday from 4 o’clock concluding with prayers at 6 o’clock.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 1 o’clock in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marlinstown.

The Mass may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the Obituaries section at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie. Family home private please.

Management and staff at Topic Newspapers wish to extend their deepest sympathies to Dick and his family at this difficult time.

Go d’tuga Dia suaimhneas síorí Dé dá hanam uasal