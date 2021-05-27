Death of handball stalwart Mickey Masterson

Fahy’s Cross Handball Club outside Rhode was plunged into mourning last week with the passing of Michael (Mickey) Masterson.

Mickey was a former player and lifelong member of the club who grew up playing handball with his brothers Pe, Peter, Joe, Kevin and brother-in-law Paddy Hope.

The Masterson name is synonymous with handball, with Joe being a former national president. Mickey was also an avid supporter of Rhode GAA who showed his support for the club by flying the green and gold flag outside his house all year round.