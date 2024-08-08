Deelsiders show Mullingar men no mercy

Last year’s Senior A and Senior B hurling champions went head to head in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday evening last and this result proved that there is a massive gulf in class between the grades as The Examiner Cup winners, Raharney, simply tore a ragged and disappointing St Oliver Plunkett’s side to shreds.

Winning by 29 points does not flatter John Shaw’s side in the least and they could have won by more but for some fine saves from Plunkett’s custodian Conor Lynch and some poor shooting at times. However, Raharney didn’t have to get out of second gear as they started their campaign for 2024 with back-to-back wins declaring their intent to retain the ultimate prize.