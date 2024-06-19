Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Delvin unites for another annual Dermot Kenny Memorial challenge

By Topic.ie

Delvin GAA hosted the annual Dermot Kenny Memorial Challenge before a large attendance last Sunday afternoon. Also in attendance were the two recently elected Delvin-based Westmeath County Councillors – Cllr David Jones and Cllr Niall Gaffney who were making their public appearance at a local event since their election.

On the field it was victory to the hosts on this occasion who easily overcame their Meath opponents Clann na nGael (Athboy-Rath Cairn) after a match refereed by local Delvin Garda Sergeant Bernard Heaney, who is also a member of the Clann na nGael club and an established Meath GAA referee.

