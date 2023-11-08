Dempsey believes St Loman’s can go all the way

Former St Loman’s manager Luke Dempsey believes the current St Loman’s team can go all the way in Leinster.

Dempsey was manager of St Loman’s when they came so close to winning the Leinster title back in 2017, being denied victory in the final seconds by Kildare champions Moorefield.

On Sunday last Dempsey had a different view of proceedings as he watched his Emmet Óg Killoe side lose by ten points, 1-20 to 1-10, to the Westmeath senior football champions St Loman’s Mullingar in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.