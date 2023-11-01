Dempsey looking forward to a battle with his former St Loman’s club mates

By Paul O’Donovan

This Sunday’s AIB Leinster senior club football championship quarter-final will see the unique situation of former St Loman’s manager Luke Dempsey coming up against his former players and clubmen when St Loman’s visit Longford to take on Dempsey’s side Killoe Emmet Óg.

During his five years in charge of St Loman’s, Luke guided The Blues to a famous three in-a-row of Westmeath senior football titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Dempsey eventually stepped down as Loman’s manager in 2019, having lost the 2018 and ’19 finals.