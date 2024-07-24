Thursday, July 25, 2024
Depleted Downs still far too good for Moate All Whites

By Topic.ie
Andrew Kilmartin of The Downs has this attack halted by Billy Berry and Dylan Nulty of Moate All Whites.

By Paul O’Donovan
Despite being without several of their top players from last year The Downs proved far too strong for a disappointing Moate All Whites side in this opening round game of the Westmeath Senior Football Championship, played in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday evening last.

The Downs manager Johnny Murray, in his first championship game as manager of the senior team, refused to look back at the players who were unavailable, preferring instead to concentrate on the players he had available, and how right he was, as the ‘new kids on the block’ delivered a fine performance.

