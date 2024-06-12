Dermot Kenny Memorial Challenge on Sunday

Almost six years since his untimely passing, the memory of Dermot Kenny will take centre stage once again this weekend with the annual memorial Dermot Kenny hurling challenge in Delvin.

For the past number of years since then, Delvin hurlers have challenged a number of different invitation teams including Castlepollard and last year Borrisokane from north Tipperary.

This year’s opposition will come from just over the border in Meath in the shape of Clann na nGael (Athboy and Rathcairn) who will make the short journey up the N51 to Delvin this Sunday afternoon to take on Delvin at 3.00pm. Proceeds from the day will go towards providing a defibrillator for the club.