Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Derry goals the key to victory as Westmeath exit championship

By Topic.ie

The old saying ‘goals win games’ came back to haunt Westmeath as a goal in each half by  Derry’s Conor McCl-uskey and Emmett Bradley sent Westmeath crashing out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship for 2024.

Westmeath, who only needed to draw this game to advance to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final looked as though they could achieve that target when they trailed by just a point with five minutes of normal time remaining, but then Bradley struck for his goal, sending a dagger through the hearts of the Westmeath players and supporters, leaving Dessie Dolan’s side with a mountain to climb in those final few minutes.

