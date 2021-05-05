Mullingar four bedroom family home has much to offer!

Asking Price €375,000

Four Bedroom Family Home

26, Richdale Court

Mullingar, N91 C5D5

Description

This exceptional four-bedroom family home, is located in an exclusive development of 34 detached homes at Richdale Court, on the much-desired Dublin Road. This house is presented to the market in show house condition throughout.

This red brick home with cobble lock driveway is ideally situated in the development and overlooks the large green area. The property is a few minutes walk from Mullingar’s prestigious Park Hotel, which has a “Easy Go Fast Charging Point” and just a few minutes drive away from the entrance to the N4/ N52 roads.

The spacious entrance to 26 Richdale Court offers ample parking both in front and at the side of the property. The property is fully alarmed and comes with steel security side gates. The ground floor hallway has a solid timber floor and opens onto the sitting room, also with a solid timber floor, a marble fire place and stove. Double doors open through to the bright dining room, which is complete with solid timber floors and French doors to the rear patio. The large kitchen, is impressively fitted with marble tiled floors and a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a utility room with ample storage and a tiled floor. A second living room with solid timber floors completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the four bedrooms, all with carpet flooring, three with built in wardrobes and the master en-suite. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three piece suite. The home has oil fired central heating and has a spacious hot-press on the landing, with access to the attic area, which is fully floored.

The immaculate rear garden offers plenty of patio dining space as well as a garden area for trampolines, toys or even a kitchen garden area. New wooden window shutters recently fitted, complement the exterior of the property.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, fixtures and fittings, light fittings, garden shed, patio paving and some appliances.

The beautiful property, located in quite cul-de-sac and overlooking a green area, has PVC double glazed windows throughout and comes with a C2 energy rating. It is walking distance from bars, restaurants and supermarkets as well as the main town of Mullingar.

This property is an exceptional family home and viewing is highly recommended. Contact Gary Corroon in Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt today, on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.