Digging deep: Footballers look for redemption against Laois

By Admin
Ray Connellan of Westmeath battles for possession with Brian Byrne and Sean O'Flynn of Laois when Westmeath and Laois met in the League last October.

By Damien Maher

Following a disap­-point­ing National Football League campaign, which saw them relegated to Division 3, Westmeath are preparing for the Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against Laois next Sunday, at O’Connor Park, Tullamore (1.30pm).

Jack Cooney’s side renew rivalry with a Laois team they defeated very easily last October when inter county activity resumed following the covid-19 break.

That 1-18 to 0-13 victory should give the Lake County a lot of confidence, but it’s a matter of digging deep and finding their best form again after suffering four straight losses in Division 2 this season (against Meath, Mayo, Down and Cork, the latter in a relegation battle).

