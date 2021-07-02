Digging deep: Footballers look for redemption against Laois

By Damien Maher

Following a disap­-point­ing National Football League campaign, which saw them relegated to Division 3, Westmeath are preparing for the Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against Laois next Sunday, at O’Connor Park, Tullamore (1.30pm).

Jack Cooney’s side renew rivalry with a Laois team they defeated very easily last October when inter county activity resumed following the covid-19 break.

That 1-18 to 0-13 victory should give the Lake County a lot of confidence, but it’s a matter of digging deep and finding their best form again after suffering four straight losses in Division 2 this season (against Meath, Mayo, Down and Cork, the latter in a relegation battle).