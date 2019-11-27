Dolan bows out after glittering career with Garrycastle

Dessie Dolan with his mother, Irene, as he leaves the pitch at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Sunday afternoon, following his final appearance in a Garrycastle jersey.

Last Sunday was the end of an era as Dessie Dolan played his final club game with Garrycastle, and while it ended in defeat by Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s (3-14 to 0-12), Dolan’s enduring class saw him contribute 0-7 of his side’s tally.

Fittingly, Westmeath’s greatest ever player received a standing ovation when substituted in the 50th minute, and he bows out at 40 years of age with a record eight Westmeath senior football medals.

Greatly admired and respected by his peers, Dolan was quick to pay tribute to all who contributed to his memorable career.

