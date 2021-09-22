Dollard slams Council over houses boarded up and not re-occupied

Cllr. Mick Dollard, who complained at Monday’s meeting of Westmeath County Council at what he sees as a serious failure to allocate houses which have been vacated in town estates to other people badly needing a place to live, told Topic this week of one 74 years old person in Mull­ingar, 16 years on the housing list, who has never been offered a home.

The new Housing for All plan was officially presented to Westmeath County Councillors on Monday of this week, 20 September, at the members’ monthly meeting and while there was a cautious welcome, some members felt that they involve ambitious targets.

Cllr Mick Dollard was very critical of Westmeath County Council for their lack of urgency in relation to allocating vacant homes in estates in Mullingar, following the transfer of tenants to alternative accommodation. He also expressed reservations about the national housing initiative for which Westmeath will have to produce its own plan by the end of the year.

“I see vacant houses in estates (in Mullingar) for the past 12 – 18 months. It’s a disgrace. If it happened on private estates, a derelict sites order would be in place. Westmeath County Council are responsible for this. Why were these houses not allocated?” he asked.