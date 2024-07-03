Dowdall’s hat-trick helps lively Westmeath to overcome Clare

The Westmeath senior camogie team recorded a fine 16-point win over Clare’s second string in this All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, last Saturday afternoon. This was a vastly improved performance by the Westmeath ladies from their previous outing against Galway a week earlier.

The Westmeath players produced a much livelier display and on this occasion took their chances and they maintained this high tempo performance throughout the first half. By the midway stage the Lake County ladies deservedly led by 3-8 to 1-3.