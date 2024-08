Two second half goals by Tommy ‘Jogger’ Doyle gave Lough Lene Gaels the breathing space they needed as they overcame Castlepollard by nine points in this second round Senior A Hurling Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, last Friday evening.

Doyle scored a wonderful individual first goal in the 33rd minute and scrambled home a second goal in the 54th minute as the Westmeath star finished the game with a total of 2-2 to his name.