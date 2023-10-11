Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Doyle’s sensational goal clinches title for Raharney

By Topic.ie
Raharney senior hurlers, along with club chairman Declan Weir, celebrate victory after a famous late, late victory over Lough Lene Gaels in last Sunday’s Westmeath senior hurling final in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

By Paul O’Donovan

It was a moment of brilliance by Killian Doyle that saved us beamed Ger Flanagan, manager of Raharney after he had watched his side perform a smash and grab win in last Sunday’s Westmeath senior hurling championship final.

While the win brought tremendous joy and delight for Raharney it left Lough Lene Gaels devastated.

The Collinstown side were seeking their first senior title in 21 years and with one minute of added time announced and fifty seconds of that added on time played, The Gaels still led by a single point, 2-17 to 1-19. That was until the ball broke to Killian Doyle 25 metres out and Doyle burst forward before rifling the sliotar into the roof of the net from 20 metres resulting in unbridled joy for everyone from Raharney.

