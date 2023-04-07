Dramatic finale sees Coláiste Mhuire crowned Champions

There was a sensational finish to this Leinster Colleges Brother Hubert Cup Final for First Year students when Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to overcome Good Counsel of Wexford by a solitary point.

With the game deep in injury time, and the Wexford side three points up, the Good Counsel supporters had climbed the fence ready to invade the pitch and greet their heroes but then out of the blue, Coláiste Mhuire corner back Zak Bates popped up with a goal to equalise.

Then following the resulting kick-out, Coláiste Mhuire won a free and Stephen McWade held his cool to convert the 35-metre free, giving the Mullingar side the lead.